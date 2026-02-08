Malaga weather: Ronda area keeps a close eye on Montejaque dam

Along with the underground tremors, the other major focus of attention this weekend in the Serranía de Ronda was the disused Los Caballeros dam in Montejaque.

The dam has filled up in the recent heavy rain in the region and the increase in its capacity on Friday led to the evacuation, as a precaution, of Estación de Benaoján, although the situation of the old reservoir is permanently under control.

This was stated by the Andalusian government's representative in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, who stressed that "the only possibility foreseen is an eventual controlled overflow, a scenario contemplated within the normal operation of this type of infrastructure".

Navarro added that the state of the dam is "permanently monitored, with 24-hour surveillance since last Tuesday". In fact, this newspaper was able to verify the presence of technicians from Endesa - the company that owns the dam -, the environment ministry, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the Guardia Civil, who carried out control flights with drones.

Increased number of incidents in Ronda

Navarro explained that the noise and vibrations perceived by residents of Montejaque and Benaoján are "normal hydrogeological phenomena in episodes of prolonged and intense rainfall, according to expert reports, and do not pose a structural risk".

She said that the Serranía de Ronda has seen the highest number of incidents due to the heavy rains and strong winds. Nine regional roads are currently closed, in addition to other affected roads belonging to the provincial authority.

The road conservation services of the Junta de Andalucía, together with the provincial fire consortium, Infoca, the UME and the security forces are working to guarantee accessibility and safety, although there are areas with still unstable terrain.