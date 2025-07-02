Helicopters tackle forest fire on outskirts of Serranía de Ronda village
Plan Infoca, the Junta de Andalucía's specialist brigade, declared the wildfire close to some houses just after 7pm this Wednesday evening
Malaga
Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 20:06
Plan Infoca, the Junta de Andalucía's specialist forest fire brigade, declared a forest fire affecting the municipality of Parauta, in the Serrania de Ronda in Malaga province, just after 7pm this Wednesday evening (2 July). According to the first images provided by teams on the scene, the fire is affecting an area of vegetation close to some houses in the village.
Two helicopters (one heavy and one medium-heavy), a fire engine and three groups of forest firefighters, two Brica reinforcement brigades, two operations technicians and an environmental officer have been deployed to the area.
