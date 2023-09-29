Gaucín’s first gastronomy weekend declared a 'resounding success'

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Foodies descended in their droves on the mountain village of Gaucín in the Serranía de Ronda last weekend when it held its first Encuentro Gastronómico where local produce and products were the stars of the show.

Enjoying the fine food, drinks and weather hundreds of locals, holidaymakers and people from other parts of Malaga province could be seen clutching their passports to sample tapa and main course dishes in the village’s bars and restaurants and keen to gain get a stamp towards their entry in a prize draw.

Tourism councillor Anne Razvi said the town hall team were pleased with the turnout for the inaugural event adding, “judging by the number of people strolling through our streets and the thousands of tapas and special main course dishes served it was a resounding success! We are thrilled with the way the event went and the wonderful feedback that we have received”.

“The atmosphere was so enjoyable, the terraces were full and in the main square tables were full of people enjoying the food, locally produced beer, gin and wine, watching fantastic show cooking and listening to live music. We literally served thousands of tapas and hundreds of main courses and emptied all our shops of prime local ingredients. Our ‘hostelería’ businesses deserve a round of applause for such an incredible effort,” she added.

There were prizes awarded for the best tapa and best special main course as judged by a panel of judges from outside the village, including the director of Sabor a Málaga – a marketing initiative to help promote foodie produce and products from the province. It was no easy task as the quality of the food in this event was outstanding but there could only be one winner in each category and so a decision had to be made. The prize for best special main course was awarded to restaurant Azulete for their ‘Iberian Fascination’ of Iberian pork chop with fig in rosemary and sherry and a potato emulsion. The best tapas prize went to Bar Pajuelo for their “graceful black pearl”, black rice with lime alioli and Mediterranean squid.

Meanwhile. the food passport prize draw rewarded visitors from Malaga, Marbella, and even Canada.

Anne Ravzi concluded, “It was truly a wonderful event which we have already decided to repeat in September 2024 and are delighted that Sabor a Málaga will be collaborating. It’s time to start planning again”.