Cueva del Gato: a trip to the coldest and clearest dip of the summer

Taking a dip in freezing waters is a challenge even in the summer. The coldest plunge in the province of Malaga can be found at the Cueva del Gato (the Cat's Cave) in Benaoján. At the foot of the cave, you will find the Charco Frío (Cold Pool), famous for its crystal-clear waters and spectacular views, which make for a real postcard for photography lovers.

But before you take a trip to this idyllic spot, you should know a few important details.

1 Location

As already mentioned, you will find the cave in the municipality of Benaoján. Although you can reach the natural site without going through the town centre, we recommend that you do visit the Panadería Máximo bakery for their famous 'mollete' bread.

Access to the site itself is next to the road that links Ronda and Benaoján - the MA-7401. Keep in mind that it has some bumpy and uneven stretches and, therefore, the maximum speed limit should be respected.

2 Vehicle access

In the past, it was possible to drive to a plain located right next to the Guadiaro bridge - just a few metres from the Cueva del Gato. Unfortunately, this access has been banned for several years now, except for the guests of the eco-hotel located there. Now, you can only park your car at the top, i.e. with direct access from the MA-7401 road, where you will see a wide dirt plot for parking.

To go beyond the barrier, you must pay a fee of one euro. We recommend that you bring exactly the one-euro coin, as there is no other way to access the car park. It is not possible to park in the immediate vicinity and parking on the side of the road is strictly banned.

3 Ascent and descent to Charco Frío

From the car park, where there is hardly any shade, you have to walk down a steep slope to reach the bridge over the Guadiaro. Take caution, especially if you are wearing flip-flops, as the surface of the path is slippery. You will use the same path to go back.

4 Alternative on foot from Estación de Benaoján

You can also reach Cueva del Gato by foot. The path runs parallel to the Guadiaro river and it starts from Estación de Benaoján - the nearest village. However, keep in mind that this route is two kilometres long and there is hardly any shade during the day.

5 The bathroom

Once you have reached Cueva del Gato and Charco Frío, you may choose to spend the day sunbathing. The more daring opt to dive into this tempting pool of crystal-clear waters and closely observe the fish. However, you should bear in mind that the name of this pool is not a coincidence - the water is very cold even on the hottest of days. Additionally, swimmers should be aware that the pool drops off steeply from the shore, becoming deep enough to cover any person, no matter their height.

6 Restrictions

Bathing in these waters is permitted, but jumping into the pool is not. Visitors are also not allowed to enter the cave, camp, make fires, cut plants or perform any other actions that might damage this unique natural site.

7 Protected area

The cave is located within the Sierra de Grazalema natural park. It has been declared a natural monument of Andalucía. Therefore, ecological preservation must always prevail over the tourist use of the area.

8 The origin

The icy waters of Charco Frío come from the Gaduares river (also known as Campobuche), which passes through an underground route, revealing one of the most spectacular and vibrant speleological complexes in Spain. In fact, to find the source of these waters you would have to go to the other side of the mountain, where you can observe the spring in the Cueva del Hundidero, in Montejaque.

9 Busiest days

The highest number of visitors is naturally registered in July and August, including on working days. Some only stay for a bit to take a dip, but others spend the whole day there. During the high season, it is better to arrive early in order to be able to park in the car park and find a good spot next to Charco Frío.

10 Where to eat

Nearby restaurants offer good food at reasonable prices, although you might choose to bring your own packed lunch. Closer to the cave, you will find Venta Cueva del Gato, El Gato Verde and the restaurant of the Cueva del Gato eco-hotel. Bar Ankanita and asador El Muelle are located in Estación de Benaoján. You can also eat in Benaoján itself or in the neighbouring towns of Montejaque and Ronda.