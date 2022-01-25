New Southern Spain and Gibraltar role for chaplain of St George's Church Father Louis Darrant has recently been appointed the position of area Dean of Southern Spain and Gibraltar, a role that will support the work of the Bishop and Archdeacon of Gibraltar

Father Louis Darrant, the priest of the St George’s Church in Malaga, has recently been appointed the position of area Dean of Southern Spain and Gibraltar, a role that will support the work of the Bishop and Archdeacon of Gibraltar and all Anglican churches from Gibraltar to Almería.

The new appointment will involve the interaction between the dioses and the local chaplaincies, offering support and encouragement to other priests, while also participating in the selection of new clergy in this region.

Communities of care and concern

“I hope that I can encourage and support my brother and sister priests across southern Spain and Gibraltar, and the communities they serve. Faith communities have a vital role to play in helping to create communities of care and concern, and are places where people can bring their hopes and their fears in the knowledge that we will listen and support,” Father Louis told SUR in English.

Originally from London, Father Louis became the chaplain of St George’s Church in July 2020, when he was officially appointed by the Ven David Waller Archdeacon of Gibraltar. Before arriving in Malaga he served as a priest in Vinaròs, Valencia.