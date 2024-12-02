Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tragatá opened last July in the Soho Boutique Equitativa hotel. M. M.
These are the restaurants on the Costa del Sol that are in the latest Michelin guide for Spain but do not yet have a star
Gastronomy

These are the restaurants on the Costa del Sol that are in the latest Michelin guide for Spain but do not yet have a star

A total of 21 establishments in the province are among the recommendations of the prestigious publication

Marina Martínez

Marina Martínez

Malaga

Monday, 2 December 2024, 18:17

The Michelin Guide Spain is not just about restaurants with one of its stars. There are restaurants that still appear in the prestigious publication without the recognition. In addition to the Bib Gourmand distinction, which rewards establishments that offer the best value for money, the guide includes recommendations, which receive a plaque as a prize for "quality cuisine".

In this year's edition, which was presented on Tuesday 26 November in Murcia, 21 restaurants from Malaga out of the 141 in Andalucía fall into this category. In the city they are Cávala, Beluga, Palodú, Ta-Kumi, La Cosmopolita, Candado Golf and Tragatá, Benito Gómez's bar. Just four months after opening in the centre, the latter has already made it in to the guide, which recommends the Russian salad and the "popular" squid roll with aioli and salsa brava.

From Marbella to Nerja

A number of restaurants in the province have also made it into the guide. These are Areia, La Milla, Leña, Kava, Casa Eladio, Candeal, Erre & Errechu and Ta-Kumi in Marbella. Los Marinos José and Charolais in Fuengirola, Chinchín Puerto in Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga), Sollum and Oliva in Nerja and Tragatá Ronda, which has recently opened another restaurant in Malaga city.

Nationally, a total of 747 restaurants appear in the guide, including Emi Schobert's Blossom, the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.

