Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

Marina Martínez Murcia Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:05

Malaga city restaurant Blossom has earned its first Michelin star. The Michelin Guide Spain 2025 awarded the top honour to the restaurant, located on Calle Strachan, at a gala held in Murcia on Tuesday, 26 November.

The restaurant, led by Argentinian chef Emi Schobert, has evolved from the concept of bistro to haute cuisine with a refined offer of modern fusion, while maintaining a clear nod to classicism in its delicate presentations. The guide points out that the restaurant presents a "special" proposal with an "interesting gastronomic fusion that combines creativity with South American culinary features from Peru, Mexico, Argentina".

Two tasting menus form the basis of the offer at Blossom, which becomes the third restaurant with a Michelin star in Malaga city, in addition to Kaleja and José Carlos García. Meanwhile, there are six other restaurants in the province with Michelin stars: Sollo in Fuengirola, and Nintai, Back and Messina in Marbella, with one star; and Bardal (Ronda) and Skina (Marbella) with two stars.

All, not only retain the prized distinction, but add, one more year, reinforcing the gastronomic potential of Malaga province. In total, Malaga boasts 11 of the 34 Michelin stars in Andalucía, according to the updated guide. On Tuesday, the Michelin Guide Spain 2025 added two stars to Alevante (Chiclana de la Frontera) and Lú Cocina y Alma (Jerez de la Frontera) and one star to Mesón Sabor Andaluz (Alcalá del Valle). All of them are in Cadiz.

Not to be forgotten either are the two stars of Smoked Room, a restaurant that retains its distinction and although located in Madrid, has a link to Malaga as it belongs to the group of Marbella's Dani García.

There is also an increase nationally in the number of awards with 1,257 restaurants picked (six of them in Andorra) and a total of 292 with a star (one in Andorra). The main novelty this year is the entry of Casa Marcial (Arriondas, Asturias) into the select club of three-starred restaurants, which has now reached the historic figure of 16.

In the Bib Gourmand category, no restaurants in Malaga were added, however, retaining its recognition is La Taberna de Mike Palmer, which is described in the guide as offering "an updated traditional cuisine which leaves a stamp and remains etched in the memory"; and La Cosmo, which is described as "a modern and informal downtown restaurant". Both are included in the list of 213 restaurants, 15 of which are new.

Restaurants' environmental commitment is also awarded with a green star, however the distinction did not fall to any Andalusian eateries this year. Only nine were chosen for the updated guide: (Bistrot 1965 in Castelló d'Empuries, Cal Paradísen Vall d'Alba, DSTAgE in Madrid, Espacio Amunt in Ulldecona, La Boscana in Bellvís, O Secadeiro in Serra de Outes, Restaurante 1497 in Vallromanes, Taller Arzuaga in Quintanilla de Onésimo and Tramo in Madrid). All of them join the 57 existing ones, with Sollo in Fuengirola, headed by Diego Gallegos, appearing in that list.

Among yesterday's awards, the career of Pedro Subijana (Akelarre) is recognised with the award for chef mentor, with his restaurants the launching pad for the careers of many young talents such as Andoni Luis Aduriz, Francis Paniego or Mario Sandoval.

The award for room service went to Cristina Díaz García, head waitress at the two-starred Maralba (Almansa), while the sommelier award went to José Luis Paniagua, from the Atrio restaurant (Cáceres). The young chef award (which went to the chef of Skina, Mario Cachinero, in its first year four years ago) was awarded to Carlos Casillas, behind the stoves of the Barro restaurant (Ávila).

Nationally, a total of 32 locations are debuting this year as Michelin-starred restaurants. Here is the complete list.