Volunteers tackle rubbish in Sierra de las Nieves mountains in bid to reduce it sparking wildfires

A group of around 20 volunteers assembled at the Eco Reserva Ojén on Saturday afternoon in a joint effort to clean up the Sierra de las Nieves mountain range forest in order to prevent rubbish, waste and debris from sparking a fire. People from various parts of Andalucía travelled to participate in the campaign.

Cristina came from Almuñécar (Granada); Olivia and Claudia came from Alhaurín; Pedro from Ojén quickly focused on the bushes in the car park as a high-risk area, where anything can be set on fire by vehicles' hot exhaust pipes; Samuel from Alameda; Tamara, Santiago and Eloy from San Pedro Alcántara; Paqui from Ronda; Óscar and Rosa from Alhaurín; Alba from Malaga, etc. Everyone's objective was clear: "We are here to lend a hand and do everything we can to clean this up and prevent fires from destroying the Eco Reserva and part of this mountain range."

Antonio Calvo, who has been managing Eco Reserva Ojén for years through Andalucía Ecotour S.L., said that the "increasingly prolonged heatwave" is putting the 150 animals living in the reserve at risk.

"Last Thursday, five kilometres from here as the crow flies, a wildfire broke out in Monda, in Sierra Canucha. The environmental technicians from the regional government come three times a week to feed the animals, but they don't clean up, as we can all see. The risk of fire is high and, with the accumulation of dry bushes, inorganic rubbish and glass, it can spread upwards and reach Juanar without anyone being able to stop it," Calvo explained.

"The energy of the people is the fuel that motivates me. That people come from so far to see these animals, grateful for and aware of the help they receive, is what feeds me and gives me strength to fight for a project of environmental value and care for the natural heritage," said Antonio Calvo.

On the other side of the fence, some 30 animals, including roe deer, mouflon and deer, watched the volunteers. Among them was Manolo - a wild boar that arrived injured at the reserve months ago and that Antonio has been looking after ever since. After three and a half years, they are all patiently waiting for this ecological reserve to reopen to raise awareness among hikers, young and old, that nature must be cared for and respected.