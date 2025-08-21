Nighttime wildfire breaks out in inland Malaga town with flames clearly visible from the Costa del Sol

Enrique Miranda Malaga Thursday, 21 August 2025, 23:47 Share

A new forest fire has broken out in Malaga province, on this occasion in the inland municipality of Monda, set back from the Costa del Sol from where flames are clearly visible according to the latest information from the Plan Infoca forest fire brigade in Andalucía.

The fire is located in the Sierra Canucha area, between the municipalties of Monda and Ojén and close to the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, a unique area in the Malaga province of great scenic value and botanical wealth, although it is also a steep area and difficult for the firefighters to access.

Zoom Photo published by the Monda town hall on its social media networks.

Plan Infoca reported the fire at 9.15 pm, with night already falling over the Sierra. Nine groups of specialist forest firefighters, an environmental agent and three fire engines are currently working on the ground in the area. The lack of visibility at night prevents the mobilisation of helicopters or planes until daylight, if necessary.

In addition to the Plan Infoca professionals, members of the Marbella fire brigade have travelled to Monda to help in the work of extinguishing the fire, according to the Marbella town hall. For its part, the council in Monda has reported the fire through its social media networks and has asked residents to avoid going to the area and to follow official instructions.