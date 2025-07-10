Almost 300 extra National Police officers to keep Costa del Sol safe during ‘Operation Summer 2025’

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 10 July 2025, 16:10 Compartir

A total of 269 trainees have joined the ranks of the National Police in Malaga province as part of the so-called 'Operation Summer 2025', which is part of the safe tourism plan that the secretary of state for security implements every summer. This was announced at a press conference this week by the sub-delegate of the government in Malaga, Javier Salas, together with the provincial commissioner Enrique Baron Castaño.

The aim of this increase in personnel in July and August, said Salas, is none other than to prevent crimes at a time when the population rockets with the arrival of holidaymakers. The aim of this reinforcement, therefore, is to increase public safety in Malaga city and the rest of the province. Police stations that will benefit from the increase in the number of new officers will mainly be those located on the Costa del Sol.

As part of the operation, surveillance and preventive control will be increased on urban and interurban roads, ports, stations, airports, beaches, hotels and campsites, as well as providing support at events where there is a large concentration of people.

According to Salas, the latest data from the crime statistics report, which the ministry of interior publishes on a quarterly basis, reveals a drop in crime in the province of Malaga, which is largely due to the work of the officers of the state security forces.

In this sense, he explained that the majority of crimes have fallen, with the exception of crimes of gender violence and crimes against sexual freedom, which, Salas stressed, "have no place in our society". In this respect, he pointed out that, fortunately, victims now report these behaviours much more than before. "Despite this, sexist denialism continues to grow and violent attitudes continue to grow, especially among young people; this is a worrying issue in society that we have to confront, without any doubt," he said.

Another type of criminal offence that is also on the increase - and in fact, even more so in summer - is cybercrime. In this respect, the sub-delegate called for prevention and responsibility "when shopping on the internet, because the criminals are becoming more and more professional" when it comes to impersonating websites to commit crimes.