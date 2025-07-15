Home sales in Malaga are growing at half the rate of the rest of Spain

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 14:15 Compartir

The real estate market in Malaga province is weaker than in Spain as a whole, which might sound like a paradox given that it was the fifth province with the highest number of property sales in May. Despite this, the rate of growth is half that in Spain as a whole.

According to data from the INE national institute of statistics, a total of 61,054 sales and purchases were registered in Spain in May, which represents a growth of 40% compared to the same time last year. Moreover, this is the highest figure for a month of May since the real estate boom: in May 2007, the number of homes sold was close to 76,000.

In Malaga province things are noticeably different. There were 3,154 property sales and purchases in May, which represents an increase of 21.63% compared to the same month the previous year. This figure doesn't even beat previous records, given that there were 3,600 sales and purchases in May 2023 and 3,800 in 2024.

Yet, Malaga is the province with the fifth highest number of property sales in May, behind Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante and Valencia. The Costa del Sol is the sixth most populated province in Spain.

Growth of sales concerning both new and second-hand homes in Spain grew by 40% (12,785 transactions of new homes and 48,269 second-hand properties). Meanwhile, the increase in Malaga province is around 20% in both - up to 918 sales of new homes and 2,236 of used ones.

Annual balance sheet

This greater weakness in Malaga compared to Spain is not a recent phenomenon, as it has demonstrated itself to be the 2025 trend so far. The growth of real estate sales at the national level was 20% between January and May, while only 12% were registered in Malaga province.

There are around 40 provinces in which the growth in house sales and purchases has been higher. Malaga is, for example in Andalucía, surpassed by Almeria, with a growth of 43.5%, as well as by Jaén, Granada and Seville, with close to 30% each.