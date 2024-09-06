Private operator Iryo launches new high-speed train service between Malaga and Barcelona from 15 December: these are the prices

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 12:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A new high-speed train service will connect Malaga with Barcelona from 15 December. It is a service offered by the private operator Iryo, owned by Trenitalia partners Air Nostrum and Globalvia. With two frequencies per day, one outward and one return, seven days a week, the route will have stops in Zaragoza, Madrid (20 minutes) and Cordoba.

Iryo will offer 336,530 seats per year on this line, connecting the two cities in around five hours and fifty minutes. Specifically, it will leave Barcelona at 11.50am and arrive in Malaga at 5.42pm. In the reverse direction, it will leave Malaga at 11.35am and arrive in Barcelona at 5.37pm.

As for prices, which can now be consulted on the Iryo website, in the first week of service, tickets between Barcelona and Malaga are offered for approximately 24, 44 and 64 euros (one way), depending on the amenities available on the journey and the ticket flexibility regarding changes or cancellation. At the weekend, the minimum return fare rises to 26.37 euros one way and 27.78 euros return.

This is Iryo's second connection linking the north with the south of Spain, joining the route between Barcelona and Seville which has been available since 2023. Iryo has also announced that 70% of tickets for travel throughout 2025 to the cities where it operates have already been uploaded to its website, making it the first rail operator to open sales for next year.

The private operator began offering services on 25 November 2022 and connects the cities of Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Tarragona, Cuenca, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete, Cordoba, Seville and Malaga. Christian Ley, commercial director of Iryo, highlighted that "two years after we started operations, we continue to work every day with the focus on improving the service and adding more and more frequencies to the current offer. Our aim is for more and more passengers to join the train and, after the success of our first cross route, we are now announcing this new Barcelona-Malaga connection which we hope will be equally well received".