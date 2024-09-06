Possible rain and the return of warm 'terral' wind: what will the weather be like in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol this weekend?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 12:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Weather instability continues to plague many areas of Spain at the start of September. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts that this Friday (6 September) the presence of a 'Dana' (isolated high level depression) in the northwest of the mainland will leave showers and abundant cloudiness in the northern and northeastern third of the country. At the moment, 11 provinces are under a rain and storm warning today, with Huesca (Aragon) being the most affected with an amber warning: according to the state agency, more than 100mm of rainfall could be collected in parts of the Pyrenees. The Andalucía region in the south of Spain currently escapes this adverse weather - but it could change on Saturday.

For tomorrow, Aemet forecasts cloudy or clear skies in Andalucía, «tending towards cloudy with medium and high clouds in the southeastern half of the region, where occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms are likely,» the weather agency said. The arrival of 'calima', Sahara desert dust suspended in the atmosphere, is not ruled out on the Mediterranean slope, where temperatures will rise. In the case of Malaga province, the outlook puts the probability of sporadic rainfall at up to 85%, being higher in municipalities on the western Costa del Sol such as Marbella and Mijas. «On Saturday there is a probability of some weak and sporadic showers in the late afternoon and evening, which may be accompanied by mud deposits. This will be due to the passage of a very small active front,» explained weather expert José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (Storms and lightning). As for the maximum temperatures, they will range between 25 and 33C. The wind will blow moderately to strongly from the southwest and west depending on the area.

Possible rain... and the return of the warm 'terral' wind. On Saturday, Aemet is already predicting that the mercury will soar in inland areas of the Guadalhorce valley area of Malaga province in towns such as Álora and Cártama, where up to 36C is expected throughout the day. In Malaga city, the maximum temperatures will be around 32-33 degrees, while the minimum will peak at around 24C. «On Sunday we will have 'terral' in the usual areas of the province and maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 35C where the terral is blowing. Wind gusts will be moderate and occasionally strong,» said Escudero.

On Monday 9 September, a public holiday in Malaga city, the local weather expert predicts that the terral will continue to be the protagonist: «In some areas of the Guadalhorce valley the temperature will be close to 36C, in Malaga city the mercury will move between 34 and 35C and in the Axarquia and Estepona areas between 32 and 33C. From early afternoon I expect strong westerly gusts on the coast of Malaga», he concluded.