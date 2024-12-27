Police smash multi-million-euro luxury vehicle import network fraudulently operating on the Costa

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 18:22 | Updated 19:18h.

A joint operation by the National Police force and Spain's state tax authority has broken up an alleged multi-million fraud in the import of luxury vehicles from Germany with the arrest of 30 people. The network allegedly distributed some of the vehicles in Andalucía region through companies based in Cordoba and on the Costa del Sol.

According to sources, the fraud consisted of introducing the vehicles using 'missing trader' companies, which failed to comply with the obligation to pay IVA sales tax to the Spanish Treasury. In this way, the vehicles were sold at a lower price than the market price and these companies accumulated a tax debt of more than 17 million euros.

Fifteen searches have been carried out in Spain and two in Germany in which 307,860 euros in cash, jewellery and high-end vehicles have been seized and homes worth more than 11,000,000 euros have been blocked. Financial products used to commit the alleged tax fraud and money laundering offences have also been blocked in Spain, Germany, Portugal and Lithuania.

According to the National Police, the head of the organisation operated from Germany and was in charge of supplying the vehicles to different car buying and selling companies located in Spain. The vehicles were distributed through two branches of the network, responsible for transporting and delivering them in the Levante area, on the one hand, and in Andalucía, specifically in Cordoba and the Costa del Sol, on the other. A third branch of the group was in charge of creating the entire business network necessary to carry out the tax fraud and money laundering.

The operation in Spain was carried out in thirteen Spanish provinces - Madrid, Barcelona, Toledo, Malaga, Albacete, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Almeria, Granada, Jaen, Cordoba and Leon - and in Germany, where the leader of the organisation resided.