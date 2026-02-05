UPDATE Malaga crime: police detain five suspects in taxi assaults investigation

A large police deployment in Malaga province on Thursday led to the arrest of five individuals, one of them underage, suspected of the assaults on taxi drivers reported by SUR last week.

The latest incident took place shortly before 5am on 25 January, when the medical emergency services attended to an injured taxi driver on Calle Ebro.

The driver said that his 'customers' were armed with a knife and a gun, if not with more weapons. They had punched the victim, but he did not need hospitalisation. The previous two robberies had taken place on 17 January. All three taxi drivers were lightly injured and the reported loot was small.

According to the investigation, the method and the crime scene are the same in all three cases: fake customers request a ride to the Palma-Palmilla district, where they rob the drivers at gunpoint.

The police operation on Thursday morning was possible thanks to fingerprint and photo identification of the suspects. More than 60 police officers participated in the deployment, with the help of aerial resources, and dogs.

They carried out five house searches, four in the northern part of Malaga city and one in Benalmádena. The operation led to the gathering of more evidence and the seizure of weapons.