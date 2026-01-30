Malaga crime: fake customers rob three taxi drivers at gunpoint in two weeks

The National Police are investigating three robberies of taxi drivers in Malaga city that have taken place in the last two weeks.

According to the investigation, the method and the crime scene are the same in all three cases: fake customers request a ride to the Palma-Palmilla district, where they rob the drivers at gunpoint.

According to various sources consulted by SUR, everything suggests that the same criminals are behind the robberies.

The latest incident took place last weekend, shortly before 5am. The medical emergency services attended to an injured taxi driver on Calle Ebro.

The driver said that his 'customers' were armed with a knife and a gun, if not with more weapons. They had punched the victim, but he did not need hospitalisation.

Related cases

According to sources, two other very similar robberies from the past couple of weeks precede this latest assault. All three cases coincide in the destination of the taxi journey - the Palma-Palmilla district.

The investigation has found that other people helped the suspects carry out the robbery once the car had reached Palma-Palmilla at least on one occasion. They had their faces covered and carried weapons.

All three taxi drivers were lightly injured and the reported loot is small.

Asociación Unificada Malagueña de Autónomos del Taxi (Aumat) and the Elite Taxi Costa del Sol organisations have denounced "the lack of security in the sector" and are requesting "institutional support".

Among the measures they request is the installation of video surveillance cameras inside the vehicles. These devices must be regulated by the data protection law. "It is a complex installation that can cost around 1,000 euros, which is a significant investment for self-employed people," such as taxi drivers, the two organisations say.