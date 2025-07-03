More than 30 people arrested in Malaga province for involvement in scheme that faked traffic accidents to collect insurance payouts

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 3 July 2025, 19:55 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested 32 people in Malaga province for participating in an organised fraud. The scheme involved simulating traffic accidents in order to collect compensation from insurance companies, which amounted to 243,800 euros.

The investigation, known as Operation Posto, was carried out by the economic crimes unit of the force. It was launched following a tip-off from a detective agency representing the interests of the injured insurers, who had detected several illegal accident reports.

The investigation focused on seven staged traffic accidents over an eight-month period. The investigators uncovered an ongoing fraud involving a series of regular traffic accidents involving people from the same family, friendship group or neighbourhood, who acted in an organised manner in order to obtain substantial compensation payments from insurance companies.

Two types of fraud were achieved: direct and indirect. The main organisers of the criminal network would choose the participants in the fake accidents, taking charge of all the fraudulent paperwork. On the other hand, there was indirect fraud, carried out by other members of the network who, knowing about the scheme and volunteering to participate in the simulated accidents, would receive a pre-agreed percentage.

All participants, direct and indirect, had fake documents, having acquired standardised European friendly accident declaration documents in relation to non-existent claims in order to give them an appearance of veracity.

Due to the scope and complexity of the investigation, the judicial authority was asked for authorisation to access the movements of the suspects' bank accounts. At the same time, the National Police subjected those under investigation to discreet surveillance in order to study their habits and contacts with each other. In addition, the documentation relating to the traffic accidents under investigation was analysed, leading to the conclusion that it was a professionalised fraud.

Investigators found that the main organisers were gaining "a certain confidence" in the criminal activity, as they started to involve people from a more distant circle in the accidents, avoiding being continuously in the front line of the accidents and moving to the background if they had the possibility.

There was a similar precedent in 2021, when the National Police, in collaboration with the Local Police, arrested 17 people between the ages of 18 and 58, who were allegedly part of a similar network.

On that occasion, the total amount defrauded amounted to 17,000 euros, with three insurance companies involved. According to the investigations carried out at the time, those involved in the claims simulated serious accidents and drew up friendly reports, without the mediation of the Local Police or the presence of witnesses.

The investigations focused on a group of people involved in accidents in suspicious circumstances: injuries not compatible with the accidents, absence of a witness to the events, numerous victims, uncrowded places and public holidays.