Patricia Navarro returns as the Junta de Andalucía’s delegate in Malaga She renounced the post in May to stand in the Andalusian elections, but will now give up her seat in the regional parliament and will be replaced by Miguel Ángel Ruiz

Patricia Navarro is back as the Junta de Andalucía’s delegate in Malaga, and was sworn in on Tuesday. She previously held the post between February 2019 and May 2022; during the past few months it has been temporarily occupied by Carmen Casero.

Navarro gave up the post because she wanted to stand as a candidate for the Andalusian parliamentary elections in June. She was elected, but has now had to give up her seat because it is incompatible with her new position. Her seat in the parliament in Seville will be taken by Miguel Ángel Ruiz.

She was born in Malaga in 1979 and has been a councillor in the city as well as an MP from 2008 and 2015. Since 2017 she has been the Partido Popular’s general secretary in Malaga and is seen as a strong contender for future president of the party in Malaga province.