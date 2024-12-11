Costa del Sol coastline under yellow warning for heavy rain today and tomorrow

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 14:09 | Updated 14:14h.

The situation of uncertainty about the location of the latest storms to hit Spain has led the state weather agency to activate warnings for heavy rain for today and tomorrow in parts of Malaga province. In both cases, and at least for the moment, the alert is yellow, due to the risk of downpours of around 15mm in one hour.

Today, 11 December, it is limited to the Axarquia coast in the east of the province and will be active until 2pm. In fact, in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga around 10mm have already accumulated so far today. At the La Viñuela reservoir 6mm had been collected by 11am, according to the Junta de Andalucía's official Hidrosur rain gauge, which will help to slightly shore up the water reserves in the region. There is also heavy lightning and thunder in the sea off the coast of Velez, according to local residents.

During the day today, scattered showers are expected in Malaga city , which will arrive late tonight and during the early hours of the morning.

For Thursday, the warning is concentrated on the Costa del Sol and the Malaga city, again, with the possibility of accumulated rainfall of 15mm in a short period of time. This alert will remain active from midnight on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

Zoom Areas covered by the Aemet yellow "risk" weather alerts on Thursday. Aemet

"In just three kilometres in a straight line from the coast to the weather front, there is expected rainfall of between 60 and 70mm. Therefore, if it were to hit land at some point, which could happen, it would most likely be in the area around Fuengirola, due to the orography," explained José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology and head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning).

Tomorrow some heavy showers may fall in Fuengirola, Marbella or Malaga, but we will have to keep an eye on the evolution of the weather models and the radar.

The good news is that it is raining again in Malaga province, and not torrentially for a change. The bad news is that the heaviest rainfall is falling in the sea and, at most, on the coastal strip, so it will hardly make any difference to the reservoirs. If anything, it will collaterally affect the reservoir of La Concepción near Marbella, as it is the closest to the coastal strip of all the reservoirs in the province.

This is the forecast offered by Aemet, although it is a complex situation to model and we will have to be alert to possible changes, as a variation of a few kilometres could mean that the centre of the storm makes landfall. In addition, there is an important discrepancy between the two main weather models: the European and the American. The head of Aemet in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, explained that this latest phenomenon is known as an isolated low or isolated cold storm (BFA) and, therefore, it will not be a Dana, as were the two previous weather episodes.

The BFA will move "retrograde", from east to west, and with the unstable easterly flow in Alborán it will give rise to the showers. "Where it will rain most is at sea," Riesco stresses. Although on land it will also rain in many places, and it may be locally heavy in some places on the coast on Thursday, which is when the heaviest intensities are expected. Inland, only light showers are expected.

The map of possible accumulated rainfall for Thursday, drawn up by the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur service using data from the Aemet's Harmonie-Arome model, warns of possible accumulated rainfall in the Malaga city and Fuengirola of up to 100mm throughout the day tomorrow. In the rest of the province, according to this mathematical system, it will be around 40-50mm.