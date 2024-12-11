Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the moment an impressive waterspout whipped up the sea between two popular holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol
Francisco Luis Guerrero / Santiago Guerrero Amores
The weather phenomenon, linked to today's storms along the coastline of Malaga province, was spotted at around 1.30pm

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 15:24

It may be because the coastline of Malaga province has been the scene of several storm episodes this autumn, or it may be because people are becoming increasingly attentive to the evolution of meteorological phenomena, but the fact is that in recent weeks there have been at least five waterspouts that have been spotted along the Costa del Sol.

The latest one of these phenomena was captured by Francisco Luis and Santiago Guerrero from Torrequebrada, at around 1.30pm this Wednesday afternoon (11 December). The waterspout, of a considerable size, was not dangerous, except for the boats that were sailing in the area at the time, as it was a great distance from the shore.

Waterspouts are meteorological phenomena that occur when warm, moist air rises rapidly over water, rotating as winds change direction at different heights. They connect with the sea and can be dangerous to vessels at sea, but rarely come ashore. When they do, they cause tornado-like destruction.

Waterspouts are similar in operation to other common phenomena, such as sand and land whirlpools, which are often seen on beaches, although a waterspout is more intense.

There was a similar one in the same area on 30 October, which was captured off the coast of Benaldmádena's Arroyo de la Miel at around 8.40am.

But the most intense day was during the 'Dana' storm on 13 November. Up to three were seen that morning off the coast of Marbella. In Cabopino one of the waterspouts destroyed a beach bar; and the other two appeared in Torre del Cable and in La Fontanilla, in front of the Skol hotel.

