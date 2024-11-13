Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Watch as a spectacular waterspout sweeps along the Costa del Sol
Watch as a spectacular waterspout sweeps along the Costa del Sol

The rare phenomenon was captured on video in Marbella as the wild weather starts to set in across Malaga province with a red weather warning in many places

David Lerma

Marbella

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 12:53

A rare waterspout off the coast of Marbella has stunned onlookers as wild weather starts to lash the Costa del Sol this Wednesday, 13 November.

A storm as a result of an isolated cold low has started to take effect across Malaga province leaving rain, lightning, thunder and strong winds, with gusts of up to 45 kilometres per hour. However, among the phenomena, was a rare waterspout which formed at about 11am off the coast of Marbella.

Videos shared on social media captured the rare scene. Waterspouts occur when warm, moist air rises rapidly over the water, rotating as the winds change direction at different heights. They connect with the sea and can be dangerous to ships at sea, but rarely come ashore. When they do, they can be as destructive as tornadoes.

Also known as sea spouts, they are similar to other common phenomena, such as sand and land whirlpools, which are often observed on beaches, although the waterspout is more intense.

