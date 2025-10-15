Strike and partial walkouts for Palestine cause planned in Malaga today: which services will be affected?

Cristina Vallejo Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 10:04 Share

The Comisiones Obreras (CC OO) and Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) trade unions have called partial strikes in Spain of two hours in three time slots this Wednesday 15 October so that all workers can exercise their right to protest against the "genocide and illegal occupation that the ultra-conservative government of Israel is carrying out against the Palestinian people". The three time slots are: from 2am to 4am; from 10am to 12pm; from 5pm to 7pm. The CGT union has called a 24-hour strike.

Due to the early announcement (19 September), the strike has been gaining support, with more than 500 workplace union branches, as well as around 50 social and labour organisations, joining in.

In Malaga city, the Comisiones Obreras members of the justice administration sector, the Parador de Turismo de Gibralfaro, railway companies Adif and Renfe's UGT, as well as national trade unions at Banco Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank in Andalucía and large companies such as Inditex, Primark, Iberia and Aena are all taking part.

UGT Malaga and CC OO Malaga have called for an act of support for the Palestinian people, which will take place at 10.30am in front of the government delegation of the Junta de Andalucía (Calle Alameda Principal 18).

The trade union event in support of the Palestinian people and against genocide will take place at 10.30am in front of the government delegation of the Andalusian regional government

The strike call remains despite the signing of a ceasefire agreement last weekend and the release of Hamas hostages and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. "No plan can be considered a lasting peace if it excludes the Palestinian people, if it perpetuates the occupation or if it ignores UN resolutions. It is more necessary than ever to mobilise in the workplaces on 15 October," the CC OO and UGT state. Their view is shared by the CGT.

'A viable, sovereign and internationally recognised Palestinian state'

In the joint manifesto that will be read out at this Wednesday's events, the convening unions will denounce the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank and the usurpation of Palestinian property and demand that peace be imposed in a "viable, sovereign and internationally recognised Palestinian state". The demands will also include that reconstruction in Gaza be geared "to the interests and needs of its people, avoiding foreign speculation". In addition, the protesters demand the implementation of measures against "companies profiting from illegal settlements in the West Bank", as well as investigation and prosecution of individuals and organisations responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The CGT adds its demand for a reduction in military spending in order to raise other public spending items, such as pensions, birth and care benefits, dependency as well as active employment policies.

All workers have the right to join either the two-hour partial walkouts or the 24-hour strike, with the corresponding pay cut for the option chosen. Likewise, as in any strike, minimum services are established, especially important in sectors such as health, education and transport.

Rally at 7pm

The strike will culminate with a rally for Palestine in Plaza de la Constitución in Malaga city, starting at 7pm. According to sources, this is a united call backed by trade unions and associations. It will be preceded by another demonstration that will start from the same location, but at 12pm.

Demonstrations have also been called in Vélez-Málaga (Parque Andalucía, 12pm) and Marbella (Parque de la Alameda, 12pm).

The Palestine cause will be complemented by a cultural programme this Wednesday and Thursday. Malaga University is hosting a 'Palestina Cinema' - an initiative organised by Axarquía con Palestina. Screenings on both days will start at 6pm, held in the main administrative building of the university (Paseo del Parque). Admission is free for anybody who would like to join, as long as there are spaces left. Donations will be collected to support Gaza filmmakers. Rashid Masharawi's Passing Dreams and From Ground Zero will be screened.