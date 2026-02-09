Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Kora Olea (digital recreation). SUR
Infrastructure

Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site

[encabezado ] ·

The wooden apartment complex, one of southern Europe's largest timber buildings, will open in March as Kora Olea, operated by Kategora's hospitality brand Kora Living

José Rodríguez Cámara

Monday, 9 February 2026, 10:19

The wooden apartment complex for 'flex living' in Torremolinos, under construction since summer 2024 and one of southern Europe's largest timber buildings, will open in March as Kora Olea, operated by Kategora's hospitality brand Kora Living.

The 40-million-euro project by Nuovit has 150 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom apartments over 10,000 square metres on the former Los Álamos hotel site. Units range from 30 to 49 square metres, designed for short and medium-term stays targeting digital nomads and tech professionals.

The project offers flexible rentals with services included. Amenities include coworking spaces, gym, pool and gardens - some open to external users.

Built with 3,500 cubic metres of sustainably certified pine and larch, the eco-friendly design features solar panels, aerothermal systems and native vegetation. The project has won awards for its innovative timber construction.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga dams forced to release water as reservoirs reach safety limits following Storm Leonardo
  2. 2 Storm Leonardo topples last remains of 16th-century Nerja watchtower
  3. 3 Seville's iconic La Giralda affected by Storm Leonardo
  4. 4 Reggaeton star Zion robbed of 2.5m euro backpack and luxury watches at Madrid airport
  5. 5 David Bisbal confirmed for Weekend Beach festival
  6. 6 Andalusian economy grew 3.2% last year
  7. 7 Edo Sushi: a corner of Japan in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Paco Peña: The Cordoba guitarist who brought the art of flamenco to the UK
  9. 9 In or out?
  10. 10 Malaga CF, the only local side not to overhaul their squad in January

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site

Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site