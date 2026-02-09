Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site

The wooden apartment complex, one of southern Europe's largest timber buildings, will open in March as Kora Olea, operated by Kategora's hospitality brand Kora Living

José Rodríguez Cámara Monday, 9 February 2026, 10:19

The wooden apartment complex for 'flex living' in Torremolinos, under construction since summer 2024 and one of southern Europe's largest timber buildings, will open in March as Kora Olea, operated by Kategora's hospitality brand Kora Living.

The 40-million-euro project by Nuovit has 150 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom apartments over 10,000 square metres on the former Los Álamos hotel site. Units range from 30 to 49 square metres, designed for short and medium-term stays targeting digital nomads and tech professionals.

The project offers flexible rentals with services included. Amenities include coworking spaces, gym, pool and gardens - some open to external users.

Built with 3,500 cubic metres of sustainably certified pine and larch, the eco-friendly design features solar panels, aerothermal systems and native vegetation. The project has won awards for its innovative timber construction.