Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption Severe rain and forecasts of another storm system forced multiple postponements, leaving clubs and supporters facing a reshuffled calendar and likely midweek fixtures

Lower-league football across Malaga province was thrown into disarray at the weekend as all three local sides in Primera RFEF had their matches postponed due to heavy rain in Andalucía and warnings of further severe weather.

Antequera CF’s home game against Algeciras at El Maulí was called off despite the hosts eyeing a chance to move into the play-off places, while Juventud de Torremolinos’ scheduled fixture against Teruel also fell victim to the conditions.

Later on Friday, amid confusion over official communications, the Real Federación Española de Fútbol confirmed the suspension of Murcia-Marbella, a match crucial to the Costa del Sol side's fading hopes of survival.

With weekends already crowded, the postponed third-tier games are expected to be rescheduled for midweek, subject to agreement between the clubs involved.

In the division below, there was limited impact on Malaga teams in Segunda RFEF. In group 4, only one fixture was suspended and it did not involve local sides. Atlético Malagueño and Almeria B played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday, while Estepona-Xerez was goalless. Both sides face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

At a grassroots level, the Federación Andaluza de Fútbol had already announced on Thursday the suspension of all weekend competitions under its umbrella, including group 9 of Tercera RFEF, citing potential travel difficulties and a desire to reduce movement in high-risk areas.