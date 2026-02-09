Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's Tomi during the previous round's derby with Antequera. Josele

Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption

Severe rain and forecasts of another storm system forced multiple postponements, leaving clubs and supporters facing a reshuffled calendar and likely midweek fixtures

Nacho Carmona

Monday, 9 February 2026, 11:57

Lower-league football across Malaga province was thrown into disarray at the weekend as all three local sides in Primera RFEF had their matches postponed due to heavy rain in Andalucía and warnings of further severe weather.

Antequera CF’s home game against Algeciras at El Maulí was called off despite the hosts eyeing a chance to move into the play-off places, while Juventud de Torremolinos’ scheduled fixture against Teruel also fell victim to the conditions.

Later on Friday, amid confusion over official communications, the Real Federación Española de Fútbol confirmed the suspension of Murcia-Marbella, a match crucial to the Costa del Sol side's fading hopes of survival.

With weekends already crowded, the postponed third-tier games are expected to be rescheduled for midweek, subject to agreement between the clubs involved.

In the division below, there was limited impact on Malaga teams in Segunda RFEF. In group 4, only one fixture was suspended and it did not involve local sides. Atlético Malagueño and Almeria B played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday, while Estepona-Xerez was goalless. Both sides face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

At a grassroots level, the Federación Andaluza de Fútbol had already announced on Thursday the suspension of all weekend competitions under its umbrella, including group 9 of Tercera RFEF, citing potential travel difficulties and a desire to reduce movement in high-risk areas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga dams forced to release water as reservoirs reach safety limits following Storm Leonardo
  2. 2 Storm Leonardo topples last remains of 16th-century Nerja watchtower
  3. 3 Seville's iconic La Giralda affected by Storm Leonardo
  4. 4 Reggaeton star Zion robbed of 2.5m euro backpack and luxury watches at Madrid airport
  5. 5 David Bisbal confirmed for Weekend Beach festival
  6. 6 Andalusian economy grew 3.2% last year
  7. 7 Edo Sushi: a corner of Japan in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Paco Peña: The Cordoba guitarist who brought the art of flamenco to the UK
  9. 9 In or out?
  10. 10 Malaga CF, the only local side not to overhaul their squad in January

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption

Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption