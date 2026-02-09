David Larrubia steals the show to seal comeback win for Malaga CF

Daryl Finch Monday, 9 February 2026, 09:36 Share

Malaga CF returned to winning ways on Sunday night thanks to a sensational individual display from David Larrubia, who scored both goals in a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Cultural Leonesa at La Rosaleda. The academy graduate rescued his side in a bruising contest that threatened to derail Juan Francisco Funes’ strong start in charge after their defeat to Mirandés the previous weekend.

The visitors struck first and defended deep, but Larrubia emerged as the decisive figure, levelling in the second half before producing an extraordinary stoppage-time winner to spark wild celebrations in Martiricos.

Malaga began the match with intent following their loss at Anduva. Funes made several changes to restore the earlier balance of his side, again leaving Adrián Niño out of the starting XI at home and resting Einar Galilea, who had played every minute since the coach’s arrival.

The hosts started brightly, creating early danger through Dani Lorenzo and Chupete, before slowing the tempo to dominate possession. Carlos Dotor had a clear opening but ultimately brought a comfortable save out of the keeper.

That control, however, lacked penetration. Malaga looked superior but the overall rhythm echoed the lethargy of the previous round.

Against the run of play

The match turned midway through the first half in the visitors’ only meaningful attack. Former Malaga player Iván Calero surprised Alfonso Herrero with a long-range effort that bounced awkwardly and crept in beneath the diving keeper, giving Cultural the lead with their sole shot on target. The goal stunned La Rosaleda and complicated the evening for a side that had been on top without converting.

Malaga attempted to respond by reclaiming the ball, but uncertainty crept in as Cultural threatened sporadically on transitions. The break arrived with the home crowd anxious and memories of the previous defeat still fresh.

The second half brought renewed urgency. Chupete forced a superb save from Edgar Badía with a powerful header early on, prompting a VAR check to confirm the ball had not crossed the line.

The Cultural goalkeeper then denied Joaquín at his near post as Malaga began to build pressure, even if their usual fluency remained elusive.

Breakthrough

Frustration grew as the visitors repeatedly wasted time and halted play. Although the referee cautioned Badía, the interruptions continued, increasing tension in the stands.

The home side finally found their breakthrough when Chupete, carrying the ball down the left, cut the ball back across the face of goal for Larrubia to arrive and finish, unleashing a roar of relief from the crowd.

Funes delayed further substitutions as momentum swung, before introducing Niño and Juanpe in search of a winner. Cultural responded with game intelligence, breaking the flow whenever possible as stoppages mounted late on.

In a dramatic finale, a Cultural goal was ruled out for a foul on a Malaga player, and moments later, deep into added time, Larrubia struck again. From the right, having jinked past several defenders, he opened up his body to unleash a fierce left-footed shot across Badía, completing the comeback and sending La Rosaleda into delirium.

The victory keeps Malaga in the upper reaches of the table and reinforces the positive trajectory under Funes. Above all, it confirmed Larrubia’s status as the side’s difference-maker in sticky situations.