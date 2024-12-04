New high-speed train operator Ouigo sets launch date for sale of low-cost rail fares between Malaga and Madrid

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 13:14 | Updated 13:31h.

It is the long-awaited news for those who have to travel frequently between Malaga and Madrid. After several years of waiting, due to technical compatibility problems between its trains and the tracks that have had to be resolved, the French low-cost train operator Ouigo is about to launch its service on the route linking the Costa del Sol with the Spanish capital. Although there is still no fixed date, it is expected that the train units will start running in the first quarter of 2025.

For the time being, it was announced today that tickets for next year will be on sale from Thursday 12 December. The company, which is part of the French state-owned SNCF, will make a launch offer on that day with very aggressive discounts, in order to make itself known to potential customers.

But even outside the special campaign period, Ouigo advertises itself as the operator offering the lowest fares on the market. If we take as a reference a similar line where it already operates, such as Alicante, for next January it offers trips for only nine euros each way. While this month, with only a few days' notice, it is possible to travel the route for as little as 15 euros each way.

This is possible because the company uses very high-capacity Alstom Euroduplex trains, which have 509 seats distributed over two floors. Therefore, on busy dates, such as Christmas, Easter and peak summer periods, a double train composition would mean up to 1,018 seats would be available.

Ouigo will announce the special launch offer for its new high-speed route on 12 December, and it is also expected that there will also be a definite date for the launch of the service.