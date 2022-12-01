November closes with new all-time record temperatures in Malaga province Maximum and minimum average temperatures have been the highest for the month since records began

As happened in October, the historical record of average temperatures, as well as the maximums and minimums, for November have broken all records.

The average maximum for the month was 22.9C, smashing the previous record of 22.4C in 2009, and stands at almost one degree Celsius more that of 2015 when 22C was registered. During November, the average temperature at the airport was 18C, beating the previous record of 17.7C set in 2009.

November´s average minimum in Malaga province was 13C; in 2015 it was 12.2C

"October and November have been extremely warm, compared to the same period in previous years," said Jesús Riesco, director of Spain´s meterological centre, Aemet, in Malaga. Riesco noted that though the data is provisional data, no major variations are expected.

The Aemet director said that 2022 will close as one of the warmest in history, not only in Malaga but throughout Spain.

He said: "Since summer, the position of the predominant pattern has been that of an Atlantic low away from Malaga, which means that fronts do not arrive, or do so in a very weakened state; and there is a persistent southwesterly flow, coming from Africa, which is warmer."

November has also been a very dry month, with only 6.7mm recorded at the airport, making it the seventh driest since 1942. The historical average for November is 100mm, so less than seven per cent of the normal precipitation has fallen, in line with what happened in October.

Jesús Riesco said that there is much uncertainty about how much rain may fall next week, although moderate rains may arrive. "Maybe on Tuesday something interesting could come, in the order of 10-20mm in some points of the province, although it is still uncertain". This week he said there will be "very little” rainfall.

For the second half of next week, Riesco said "the door has been opened to the arrival of squalls". The weather expert added that until now, the fronts had entered, either to the extreme west, by Huelva; or the extreme east, by the Levante coast, and had left Malaga and, particularly, La Axarquía, the area most affected by drought, in a kind of "no man's land".