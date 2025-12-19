Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

'Nobody should be alone at Christmas' says Age in Spain

Friendline is a telephone friendship service connecting isolated older English speakers in Spain with trained volunteers for weekly conversations

SUR in English

Friday, 19 December 2025, 12:01

Age in Spain has launched its Nobody Should Be Alone at Christmas campaign to promote Friendline, a telephone friendship service connecting isolated older English speakers in Spain with trained volunteers for weekly conversations.

Friendline provides companionship through regular calls, offering emotional support and human connection.

To arrange a call from Friendline, or to volunteer to help the service, visit: www.ageinspain.org/friendline/

