Nine things to do with kids in July and August in Malaga, beyond the beaches of the Costa del Sol

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 14 July 2025, 17:31

There isn't always the budget for long family trips during the summer, but Malaga province, one of the best destinations in which to spend the summer season, has many places and activities to enjoy during the hottest months of July and August without leaving the area. There are caves you can visit, water and theme parks and, further inland, there are bathing spots that are relatively easy to access. Let's not forget the beach altogether, as there are options that go beyond just spending a day playing on the shore. These are some of the options for summer plans in Malaga province with children.

1 Water parks

Zoom Alhaurín el Grande water park. J.A.

Probably the most refreshing plan for every summer. On the Malaga coast there are three great options for children to enjoy waterslides, wave pools and lots of adrenaline. These are Aquavelis, between Vélez and Torre del Mar, Aqualand in Torremolinos and Aquamijas in Mijas, but very close to Fuengirola. In addition to these, there are other alternatives, such as the various floating parks installed every year along the coast or even at El Chorro reservoir. Another option is the Alhaurín El Grande water park, which is only open to children up to 12 years of age. The entrance fee, which must be bought online in advance, is four euros.

2 Multi-adventure and amusement parks

Zoom Sould Park in Fuengirola Sould Park

Even though the heat is on, there are those who make the most of their free time to pursue adrenaline-fuelled activities that are not necessarily water-related. These days, several multi-adventure parks designed for children remain open to the public. These include Amazonia in Marbella, Jungle Family next to Plaza Mayor in Malaga and Sunview Park, among others. For those craving more physically demanding spaces, there is another alternative: amusement parks, such as the two Sould Parks in Fuengirola (one in the marina and, on a smaller scale, in the Miramar shopping centre). In fact, this company is planning a larger park next to Plaza Mayor.

3 Theme parks: wildlife and plants

Zoom Estepona Orchidarium. Ayto. Estepona

Another summer activity for children to enjoy is to visit the various places related to fauna and flora in Malaga province. Awaiting you this summer on the coast are Selwo Park (the cable car and Selwo marina in Benalmádena and Selwo Aventura in Estepona), the Mariposario (butterfly park) and Sea Life in Benalmádena, Crocodile Park in Torremolinos, Bioparc in Fuengirola and the Orchidarium in Estepona, among other options.

4 Antequera for moonlit adventures

Zoom Antiquera Light Fest. Turismo Antequera

Nocturnal visits to El Torcal's spectacular rock formations, family treasure hunts with Marco Topo and light shows are some of the summer schedule of cultural and leisure activities organised annually by Antequera town hall. All these activities take place at dusk or at night, but many of them can be done with the little ones, at a time of day when the temperatures drop, making it especially pleasant to stroll around the town, walk one of the Torcal's footpaths or visit the Dolmens.

5 Easy-to-visit caves

Zoom Cueva del Tesoro, in Rincón de la Victoria. Turismo Rincón

Malaga is, by its own merits, among the best destinations for understanding cave art. Younger children may find it harder to grasp its importance, but they can still enjoy the underground tours - often cooler than outside - through the province's main cave systems that are open to visitors. The best-known is in Nerja, both for its size and the number of visitors it welcomes each year. Others include Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria and Ardales where, of course, visits must be booked in advance. For children over the age of ten, a guided tour of La Pileta cave in Benaojan can also be a very interesting experience.

6 . Inland bathing spots

Zoom A group of children at the Ermita bathing spot in Jimera de Líbar. J.A.

Although summer is inevitably associated with the beach, there are also other ways to enjoy the water, but this time in a more natural way, thanks to the various bathing pools and ponds in inland Malaga. Some of them, such as La Ermita and La Llana in Jimera de Líbar, are easily accessible by car. Others include Las Viñas in Ojén, the Puente de San Juan river pools in the Genal valley, and the Cueva del Gato in Benaoján, but beware of the very cold temperatures in this place as the spring waters come up from deep underground.

7 Watersports

Zoom Young people in Indian Sport kayaks atEl Chorro. Indian Sport

Summer is also a good time for the little ones to learn or practice some water sports. Kayaking, paddleboarding and scuba diving are just a few of the many possibilities. There are several companies along the Malaga coast that teach children how to get around on boards, kayaks or underwater. There is also the option of guided or self-guided family excursions to places such as the natural area of the Maro cliffs or El Chorro reservoir in Ardales, among other options.

8 Dolphin-watching trips

Zoom Dolphin watching on the Zostera catamaran. J.A.

It can be an exciting activity for both children and parents to take a boat trip off the coast to try and spot the friendly dolphins that swim in this stretch of the Mediterranean. It is never easy to know for sure if you will see them, but there is a good chance of doing so when booking with an experienced tour company. Several boats depart daily from the marinas along Malaga's and the western Costa del Sol's coastline, including the Zostera catamaran in La Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol.

9 Fairs and festivals

Zoom Douglas' Days reenactment. Conoce Teba

Throughout the months of July and August there are many opportunities to enjoy fairs (ferias) in different municipalities in the province. In addition to Malaga city, there are other important ferias in Antequera, Archidona, Campillos and Rincón de la Victoria, among many others, where there is no shortage of children's attractions. Another option is to go to some of the history-related festivals held in summer in various villages, such as American Independence Day in Macharaviaya, Moors and Christians in Benadalid and Benalauría, or Douglas' Days in Teba.