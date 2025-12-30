Rain will mark the start of 2026 in Malaga and along Costa del Sol this weekend

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 30 December 2025, 14:03 Share

Parts of Malaga have not yet recovered from the last torrential downpours of rain that put the province on red alert last weekend but people will need to prepare and be ready to get their umbrellas again.

The current break in the adverse weather will only last a few days as storm Franics, named by the Portuguese weather agency, is set to bring wind, waves, heavy rain and snow to Spain. Malaga province and the Costa del Sol will not be spared from this scenario of instability. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts widespread showers in the Andalucía region from Friday to Sunday and below-average temperatures, with a maximum of 16C and minimum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius from Saturday onwards.

In the case of Malaga province, Francis will leave his mark especially between Saturday and Sunday. However, New Year's Day could already leave an appetiser in the form of rain in some places. "On New Year's Eve, with the change of wind to easterly and cold air at altitude, some sporadic rain may fall on the western Costa del Sol and nearby inland areas," said José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos'. Aemet sets the probability of rain in the case of Malaga city at 85% until midday on 1 January. From that time onwards, the probability drops to 25%.

On the 2 January the forecast points to a break in the weather. The state agency does not forecast rain for that day in Malaga for now, but the day will be marked by overcast skies and temperatures between 12C and 17C. However, the rain will be more persistent from Saturday onwards. "The weekend will continue to affect the community with rainfall in most of the region," said the regional delegate of Aemet. According to the website, the possibility of the return of rain is very high, standing at 95%.

What about the Three Kings

Will storm Francis have an impact on the evening of the Epiphany parades? Aemet has clarified the situation forecast on 5 January in Andalucía: "On Monday next week, the day of the Three Wise Men parades, weather clearings will probably start to open up in the western parts, but there is still a chance of rain in the second half of the day in the eastern area," said Del Pino.

In the case of Malaga, Aemet has not yet refined the possibility of rain in the province. However, the local weather expert, José Luis Escudero, has already made his predictions: "There are still many days to go before the parades and there is uncertainty, but everything suggests that the Three Kings will not be affected by the rain. However, we will have to dress warmly, especially on the 6 January," he warned.