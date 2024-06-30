Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Costa del Sol motorway tunnel

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:49 | Updated 08:35h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 40-year-old female motorcyclist has died following an accident involving another vehicle inside the A-7 motorway tunnel in the Churriana district of Malaga city on Saturday afternoon, according to 112 Andalucía sources.

At around 1.15pm, several eyewitnesses alerted 112 emergency service telephone operators of a collision between a motorbike and a car on the road, specifically at kilometre 998. Callers warned of the seriousness of the injuries of the motorcyclist, who was given cardio pulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres.

Despite efforts to save her, the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene of the accident.