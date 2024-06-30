Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Costa del Sol motorway tunnel
112 incident

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Costa del Sol motorway tunnel

The 40-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident on the A-7, despite efforts to save her life

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:49

A 40-year-old female motorcyclist has died following an accident involving another vehicle inside the A-7 motorway tunnel in the Churriana district of Malaga city on Saturday afternoon, according to 112 Andalucía sources.

At around 1.15pm, several eyewitnesses alerted 112 emergency service telephone operators of a collision between a motorbike and a car on the road, specifically at kilometre 998. Callers warned of the seriousness of the injuries of the motorcyclist, who was given cardio pulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres.

Despite efforts to save her, the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene of the accident.

