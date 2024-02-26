More than 30 people arrested after 111 animals found in 'deplorable' condition across Malaga province

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 26 February 2024, 12:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 34 people have been arrested for alleged animal cruelty after authorities found dogs with severed ears and tails and horses dying of starvation in Malaga province as part of Operation Colaphus.

Officers from the Guardia Civil's nature and environment protection unit, Seprona, rescued up to 111 animals, some beaten to death, horses abandoned without food or water in the middle of a heat wave, while some dogs were found with their ears and tails cut off. Authorities also found animals suffering from leishmaniasis, mange and other diseases.

Police inspected 236 private kennels, livestock farms, zoos and animal shelters, as part of their investigation. They detected more than 500 breaches of animal regulations, mainly related to animal welfare, inadequate housing, lack of food and water, animal hygiene, lack of veterinary care or documentary and health records.

The rescued animals have been placed in the care of associations and shelters. Some were only left with their owners - albeit under strict supervision - in cases that were less serious.