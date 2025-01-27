Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young woman rescued from sea near Fuengirola marina in early hours of morning
112 incident

Young woman rescued from sea near Fuengirola marina in early hours of morning

A rescue helicopter and boat were mobilised and the 26-year-old was plucked to safety at around 7.10am

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 27 January 2025, 10:30

During the early morning of Saturday 25 January, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service rescued a young woman who had entered the sea near Fuengirola's marina.

This was revealed by Salvamento Marítimo on its social media networks, pointing out that the alert had been raised by 112 Andalucía.

The 26-year-old was rescued at 7.10am after the Helimer 220 helicopter and the Salvamar Alnitak boat were sent to the scene. After they located her they took her arrival to the Muelle de la Pesquería, where she was attended to by an ambulance crew.

The emergency operation was executed in coordination with the maritime rescue centre in Tarifa (Cadiz).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thirty-five years discovering the wilds of Andalucía
  2. 2 Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible
  3. 3 Two arrested and long list of charges made after police smell cannabis on motorist in Gibraltar
  4. 4 Travel discounts end overnight as government loses key vote in Spain
  5. 5 Marmalade: as British as it is Andalusian
  6. 6 Kika Magalhães: actress in LA and motor vehicle museum heiress in Malaga
  7. 7 Mijas undertook 1,600 actions in 2024 to keep parks and gardens looking in best possible condition
  8. 8 'Essential' work in Benalmádena Pueblo progressing at a 'steady rate'
  9. 9 Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
  10. 10 Danger, speed cameras

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young woman rescued from sea near Fuengirola marina in early hours of morning