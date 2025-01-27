Young woman rescued from sea near Fuengirola marina in early hours of morning

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 27 January 2025, 10:30 Compartir

During the early morning of Saturday 25 January, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service rescued a young woman who had entered the sea near Fuengirola's marina.

This was revealed by Salvamento Marítimo on its social media networks, pointing out that the alert had been raised by 112 Andalucía.

The 26-year-old was rescued at 7.10am after the Helimer 220 helicopter and the Salvamar Alnitak boat were sent to the scene. After they located her they took her arrival to the Muelle de la Pesquería, where she was attended to by an ambulance crew.

The emergency operation was executed in coordination with the maritime rescue centre in Tarifa (Cadiz).