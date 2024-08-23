Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Young man stabbed in buttock and seriously injured during attempted theft of his high-end watch in Mijas
Young man stabbed in buttock and seriously injured during attempted theft of his high-end watch in Mijas

The victim was initially taken to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella, but was eventually transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga due to damage to his lumbar artery

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 23 August 2024, 15:48

A young man remains in the Regional Hospital in Malaga city after being stabbed in Mijas. A police investigation, carried out by the Guardia Civil, suggests that he was assaulted when his attacker tried to steal his watch, although in the end he did not succeed.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon (21 August). The emergency services received several calls alerting them to what appeared to be a scuffle between several people. One of the callers said that he had seen a young man get into a car and flee in a hurry. The scene he had just witnessed, according to initial investigations, was not a fight, but an attempted theft of a high-end watch. The victim resisted and, in the struggle, the assailant stabbed him in the buttock.

Although he was initially taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, doctors decided to transfer him to the Regional Hospital in Malaga due to the nature of the stab wound - apparently it damaged his lumbar artery. According to the sources consulted, his condition was serious.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the motive for the attack and confirming whether, as it seems, it was an attempted watch theft and not for any other reason. The same sources indicated that for the moment they have found nothing to refute this hypothesis.

The officers are already working on the identification of the perpetrator of the attack, for which the images of the security cameras closest to the place of the incident are being collected. At the moment, the sources have confirmed that no one has been arrested.

