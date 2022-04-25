Wrong-way driver, three times over the alcohol limit, arrested on the A-7 motorway near Mijas More than 30 people called the emergency services to warn of the vehicle heading towards Marbella on the lanes that carry traffic in the Malaga direction

The moment the Guardia Civil managed to stop the vehicle that was heading into oncoming traffic. / SUR

The driver of a van that was travelling in the wrong direction on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol has been stopped and arrested by police after testing three times over the permitted blood alcohol level.

Other vehicles travelling in the correct direction on the carriageway had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle that was heading towards Marbella on the lanes that carry traffic towards Malaga.

More than 30 people alerted the emergency services to the reckless driving which was reported at around 6am on Saturday morning, 23 April.

Guardia Civil officers finally managed to safely stop the van driver in the Mijas area, and arrested the Colombian national after he was given a breathalyser test which yielded a positive result with three times the permitted blood alcohol level.

The driver now faces charges for driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol. The penalty for this can be from three to six months in prison.