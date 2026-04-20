Malaga launches in-person assistance for extraordinary regularisation of immigrants

Cristina Vallejo Monday, 20 April 2026, 12:09 Share

In-person immigrant assistance as part of the extraordinary regularisation process started across Spain on Monday morning.

Those who have already gathered all the necessary documentation and scheduled an appointment to submit it can now apply at 26 post offices in Malaga province, as well as at two offices of the National Social Security Institute in Malaga city.

In addition, more than 15 social organisations are helping migrants meet the requirements, such as proving they have been residing in Spain since at least 31 December 2025. There are also cases where mutual support or assistance among members of the same migrant community is proving effective.

Chinese immigrant Mercedes, 33, has lived in Spain for 15 years, which means she has legal status. On Monday, she accompanies her friend Youe, 56, who needs to submit her paperwork at the Correos office on Calle Héroe de Sostoa 194.

Youe barely understands Spanish, so Mercedes has been helping her since last year. Normally, Youe would have had to wait two years in Spain to apply (through 'arraigo'), but this extraordinary regularisation process lets her apply earlier, so she can do it now after only a year and a half in Spain.

Since she has already completed the bureaucratic work, Youe is able to submit her paperwork this Monday. "It was easy to justify these five months with the registration certificate and utility bills. Also, the certificate of no criminal record, which she requested from the Chinese consulate. She also has a pre-contract with a clothing shop," Mercedes says.

Youe says she is nervous and very excited. This will significantly change her life in Spain. Until now, without legal residence in Spain, she could not have healthcare, except in emergencies.

The time comes to present the paperwork to the postal workers, who spend a good while checking that Youe has all the necessary documents.

SM, 33, from Colombia, is second in line at this post office. He shows his passport, which says he entered Spain on 30 July 2023. He has also been going through the process of obtaining residency based on his roots in the country, which "takes a long time", as he says. "The extraordinary regularisation process will be faster," he states.

"It's going to change my life. Right now, I work part-time off the books and I don't have a bank account, but my boss has already given me a pre-contract to help me with the regularisation. Now my family will be able to visit me and I'll be able to go back to my country sometimes too," he says.

SM says that, despite having a degree in business administration, he hasn't been able to work in his field because he lacks legal status. "We have to take what we get. I've even been homeless because I didn't have papers," he states. The young man is missing the photocopies of his passport, but a post office worker quickly offers to make them page by page.