Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds

A previous open day at the ACE animal shelter in Mijas. SUR
The ACE open day in Mijas will be held on Sunday 22 December and visitors will be offered a guided tour of the facilities to meet some of the more than 700 dogs and cats currently in its care

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 08:33

The ACE animal shelter will hold a special festive opening day at its facilities in La Cala de Mijas on Sunday 22 December, an event to raise funds to help the charity continue its work caring for abandoned and mistreated dogs and cats. Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection magazine, the event will be held between 4pm and 8pm, and visitors will be offered a guided tour of the shelter to witness the volunteer-run association’s work and also meet some of the dogs and 200 cats that are currently in its care.

There will also be a handicraft market with stalls selling all kinds of Christmas goodies, along with a tombola and refreshments.

Entrance to the event is free, but the charity is asking for a minimum donation of a bag or tin of dog or cat food.

Founded in La Cala de Mijas in 1999 by Fabienne Paques and her husband, the shelter has since rescued and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and cats. The shelter is currently taking care of more than 500 canines and over 200 felines.

For more information: info@ace-charity.org; or phone or Carolyn on 647 64 76 71.

www.ace-charity.org

