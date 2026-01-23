Víctor, accused of killing his father and injuring his mother in Fuengirola, described as reserved young man with no criminal record

A "reserved guy" is how neighbours describe Víctor, the 36 year old man suspected of killing his father and injuring his mother, before jumping from a balcony to his death.

The apparent murder-suicide reported in Fuengirola's Los Boliches district early on Thursday morning has shocked the local community.

The first indications that something was happening were the noises that the residents of Avenida de los Boliches heard around 7am. They seemed to be coming from the street, but the locals didn't see anything through their windows.

An hour and a half later, Víctor's maternal uncle, who has a hearing impairment, went to ask for help, indicating with gestures that there was at least one person dead on the first floor and that his nephew had jumped from the roof of the building.

One of the neighbours called the police and a patrol arrived at the scene. According to witnesses, an extensive operation was rapidly deployed in the area.

The injured woman - Beatriz, 64 - was taken to Hospital Regional in Malaga, while the forensic police transferred the body of her husband José María, 65, to the institute of legal medicine, where a post mortem examination will be performed.

Police had to force the door located at the back of the home to reach the inner yard and remove the body of Víctor, the suspect.

Many neighbours didn't know what Víctor looked like, but they knew his parents. Beatriz has already undergone a surgery for serious facial injuries and her friends, who live near her, are waiting to hear what state she is in.

Víctor was a student at the University of Salamanca and a resident of Zamora, although he had, for some time, been living with his family in Fuengirola.

For the moment, the young man's motive remains unknown and the investigation is open.