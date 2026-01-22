Tragedy in Fuengirola: man kills his father, injures his mother and takes his own life

Juan Cano Málaga Thursday, 22 January 2026, 11:57 Share

Fuengirola was shocked by a murder-suicide in the morning of Thursday, 22 January. According to sources, a man was found killed and his wife injured, reportedly by one of their sons, who then took his own life by throwing himself from the balcony.

The incident happened in the Los Boliches district. The father was found with numerous stab wounds. The emergency medical team could only attend to the mother and confirm the death of the two men.

The crime was reportedly committed in front of the couple's other son, who has disabilities.

The investigation suggests that the son attacked his parents before taking his own life, but further evidence will provide more information.