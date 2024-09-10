Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The orchestra and choir during a previous concert. SUR
&#039;Vibrant and multinational&#039; amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol seeks new members
Music

'Vibrant and multinational' amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol seeks new members

Collegium Musicum is looking for both seasoned and amateur singers and musicians in time for its traditional round of popular Christmas concerts

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 17:04

Opciones para compartir

In preparation for its annual Christmas performances, the Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol amateur orchestra and choir is appealing for new members. The organisation is in need of singers and musicians, both seasoned or amateur performers, who are invited to join the "vibrant, multinational community”.

No auditions are required for the rehearsals, held in the Danish church in Las Lagunas (Mijas) on Tuesday evenings, and anyone “with an interest in making music can attend”.

With more than 100 singers and musicians from some 20 nationalities, Collegium Musicum is a non-profit musical ensemble that aims to create an appreciation of classical music among its members and audiences along the Costa del Sol.

Two concerts have been lined up in December: the IPV Palace Hotel in Fuengirola (8 December), and at the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella (10 December), which will feature a selection of seasonal music from the 17th century to the present day on the theme The Glory of Christmas.

For more information, www.colmus.org.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  2. 2 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  3. 3 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  4. 4 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  5. 5 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  6. 6 A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba
  7. 7 The nine-year-old Costa del Sol prodigy who aspires to be a professional chess player
  8. 8 Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses
  9. 9 'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism
  10. 10 Marbella FC suffer first home defeat this year against AD Ceuta

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad