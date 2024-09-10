'Vibrant and multinational' amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol seeks new members

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 17:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In preparation for its annual Christmas performances, the Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol amateur orchestra and choir is appealing for new members. The organisation is in need of singers and musicians, both seasoned or amateur performers, who are invited to join the "vibrant, multinational community”.

No auditions are required for the rehearsals, held in the Danish church in Las Lagunas (Mijas) on Tuesday evenings, and anyone “with an interest in making music can attend”.

With more than 100 singers and musicians from some 20 nationalities, Collegium Musicum is a non-profit musical ensemble that aims to create an appreciation of classical music among its members and audiences along the Costa del Sol.

Two concerts have been lined up in December: the IPV Palace Hotel in Fuengirola (8 December), and at the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella (10 December), which will feature a selection of seasonal music from the 17th century to the present day on the theme The Glory of Christmas.

For more information, www.colmus.org.