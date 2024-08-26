Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 'senda litoral' coastal path as it passes through Mijas (file image). SUR
Two men arrested for intimidating women on Costa del Sol boardwalk
Crime

Two men arrested for intimidating women on Costa del Sol boardwalk

The pair were allegedly insulting and threatening women who were walking along a scenic coastal route before the police arrived and things got even uglier

Europa Press

Monday, 26 August 2024, 17:59

Two men have been arrested on the Costa del Sol for allegedly intimidating women and then disobeying the instructions of police officers who were called to the incident in Mijas.

The Local Police force in Mijas were first notified about the two men who were allegedly insulting and threatening some women walking along Malaga province's 'senda litoral' coastal boardwalk on Tuesday 20 August.

Officers spoke with the women and then intercepted the men allegedly involved in the incident. "Despite attempts to calm the situation, the individuals continued with their insults, threats and seriously disobeyed the officers," the Local Police said.

The pair were arrested for alleged threats and disobeying authorities and transferred to the custody of the Guardia Civil to be brought before the courts.

