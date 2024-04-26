Two women arrested in Mijas after stealing more than 2,000 euros at a shopping centre in Jaén

SUR Friday, 26 April 2024, 13:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two women, 25 and 30, have been arrested in Mijas after allegedly stealing a purse with more than 2,000 euros in a busy shopping centre in Jaén. Officers of the National Police carried out the arrests.

The detainees, who have previous convictions for similar offences, travelled by vehicle from Mijas to other provinces, in this case, Jaén, according to the National Police in a statement. They partially concealed their faces to make it difficult to be identified, normally targeting the elderly and foreign nationals. After the robbery, they would flee in a vehicle waiting for them outside.

The investigation began following a complaint lodged by a citizen of Chinese origin, who was shopping at the centre in Jaén. At one point, the victim noticed that her handbag was open and that a purse containing 2,250 euros was missing.

On viewing the centre's security cameras, the officers corroborated that the two women worked together and took advantage of the crowds to steal the purse from inside the victim's handbag, after which they quickly fled the scene.

They also determined that the alleged perpetrators had travelled expressly from the province of Malaga to Jaén. Once identified, both were arrested and placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities in Fuengirola.