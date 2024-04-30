Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the two people arrested.
Image of the two people arrested. Guardia Civil
Crime

Two arrested on AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway toll road after 28 kilos of hashish found hidden in boot

The pair, a man and a middle-aged woman, were stopped and detained after their vehicle aroused the suspicions of police officers

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 16:32

Spain's Guardia Civil police officers, as part of their regular operations carried out for the prevention of drug trafficking, have arrested two people on the Costa del Sol for an offence against public health.

The pair were detained at the Calahonda tolls on the AP-7 motorway, after officers searched a vehicle that had aroused their suspicions, the force said in a statement.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a middle-aged woman, were identified and the vehicle was inspected. Two large bags containing a total of 265 bars of hashish weighing 28.264 kilograms were found hidden inside the boot and the pair were arrested for an offence against public health.

The detainees were handed over to the courts in Fuengirola, which ordered the man to be remanded in custody.

