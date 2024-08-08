Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project The work has consisted of the placement of two new pedestrian crossings and speed reduction ramps to guarantee the safety of pedestrians who walk along this road

Mijas town hall has announced that in order to improve safety and mobility, the necessary work has been carried out to improve access to the Mijas Golf urbanisation, specifically, a 250-metre section of the A-7053 as it passes through this area. The work has consisted of the placement of two new pedestrian crossings on this road, which, according to the council, are steps demanded by residents to guarantee the safety of pedestrians who walk along this road to the public transport or school bus stops located there.

Likewise, eleven streetlights, seven of which are seven metres high and the rest eleven, have been installed, along with speed reduction ramps. Low-consumption lighting has been chosen to reduce the cost of supply and the emission of gases in order to respect the environment. The entire project has had a municipal investment of almost 50,000 euros.

Local residents have complained on several occasions that the road lacked the proper safety guarantees despite the fact that it is an area with a great influx of vehicles. The council said it is a "necessary measure" in this part of Mijas, where, in addition to thousands of people, there are three hotels and golf courses.