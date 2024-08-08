Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the new pedestrian crossings in Mijas Golf. SUR.
Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project

Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project

The work has consisted of the placement of two new pedestrian crossings and speed reduction ramps to guarantee the safety of pedestrians who walk along this road

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 17:52

Opciones para compartir

Mijas town hall has announced that in order to improve safety and mobility, the necessary work has been carried out to improve access to the Mijas Golf urbanisation, specifically, a 250-metre section of the A-7053 as it passes through this area. The work has consisted of the placement of two new pedestrian crossings on this road, which, according to the council, are steps demanded by residents to guarantee the safety of pedestrians who walk along this road to the public transport or school bus stops located there.

Likewise, eleven streetlights, seven of which are seven metres high and the rest eleven, have been installed, along with speed reduction ramps. Low-consumption lighting has been chosen to reduce the cost of supply and the emission of gases in order to respect the environment. The entire project has had a municipal investment of almost 50,000 euros.

Local residents have complained on several occasions that the road lacked the proper safety guarantees despite the fact that it is an area with a great influx of vehicles. The council said it is a "necessary measure" in this part of Mijas, where, in addition to thousands of people, there are three hotels and golf courses.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Drone surveillance service carries out 2,600 missions on Fuengirola beaches since June
  3. 3 Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
  4. 4 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  5. 5 Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay
  6. 6 Spain denied Olympic gold by brilliant Brazil
  7. 7 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  8. 8 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  9. 9 Residents complain about 'poor state' of new Costa del sol green area
  10. 10 Spanish teen skater earns Olympic diploma despite back injury

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad