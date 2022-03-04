Town hall aims Mijas Secrets initiative at foreign residents The activities programme is aimed at boosting the local gastronomic and tourism sector and offers information and guides in English, Danish, German and Spanish

Foreign residents on one of the multilingual tours during a previous edition of Mijas Secrets. / SUR

Mijas Town hall has launched the fourth edition of Mijas Secrets, a programme of cultural and historical activities and scenic walking routes aimed at boosting the local gastronomic and tourism sector.

The project began in March 2021 and was designed as a safe leisure option for residents to discover the town’s attractions, while also reactivating the local economy after the disastrous effects the coronavirus pandemic had on the area.

Previous editions of the initiative have proved to be extremely popular, especially among the foreign residents, seeing as the programme offers information and guides in English, Danish, German and Spanish.

The programme, which will run from March to May, will offer two events each month and will incorporate the Holy Week (10 – 17 April) celebrations, when visitors can learn about the different brotherhoods and their iconic images, and parades that they present throughout Easter.

Other events scheduled to take place include Memorias, a tour of the historical sites of Mijas (11 and 27 March), and Viticulture (15 and 29 May), visits to local vineyards where visitor will discover the wealth that the municipality has in the cultivation of its own wines.

The councillor for Foreign Residents, Arancha López, said, "We knew that the initiative was going to be successful because it is attractive, but what we did not realise was that the program would be so popular among foreign residents.

Registration for the events must be made in advance on mijassecrets@gmail.com