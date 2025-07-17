Town hall activates special security plan to ensure public safety during La Cala de Mijas fair

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 17 July 2025, 19:19 Compartir

Mijas town hall has activated a special operation security plan to ensure safety during the La Cala de Mijas fair (22 – 27 July), reinforcing the presence of personnel in order to ensure maximum peace of mind to residents and visitors. The Local Police, civil protection and the fire brigade are joining forces to ensure public safety and the smooth running of events.

The Local Police force will deploy around one hundred officers throughout the fair, assigned to various duties across the event, strengthening the municipality's usual service. At night, the operation will include police presence from 7pm until 6am. During the daytime festivities, extra officers will be on duty from midday until the end of each day’s events.

The council said that this reinforcement will help ensure a quick and effective response to any incidents that may arise.

The Mijas fire brigade will have a dedicated team and fire engine available throughout the fair, allowing for rapid response to any emergency. It is also responsible for inspecting and monitoring facilities to ensure that stalls, rides and other structures comply with safety regulations.

Civil protection personnel will once again play a vital role in the operation, actively supporting prevention and assistance efforts. The civil protection group are also offering identification wristbands for children and vulnerable individuals, which make it easier to locate them in case they go missing. These wristbands, available at the civil protection stand on the fairground, include a contact number to notify companions or family members.

“We are working to make the fair a safe space so that families can enjoy themselves without worry. Initiatives like the wristbands are a clear example of our preventive work and the direct support we offer residents,” councillor Francisco Jerez said.

“The operation we have prepared is designed to prevent any situation that could disrupt the normal running of the fair and to provide residents and visitors with the peace of mind they deserve during such a special time,” he added.