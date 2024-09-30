Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Music hall fun with A Touch of Class. SUR
Theatrical group offers its sing-along shows to charitable organisations on the Costa del Sol
Entertainment

Fuengirola-based A Touch of Class, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, is also appealing for new members, “especially men”, to join the cast for the new productions

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:22

The Costa del Sol’s amateur theatrical group, A Touch of Class, has announced two new shows for its winter season, which will kick off in November with a sing-along ‘40s music hall show. The Fuengirola-based group, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, is appealing for new members, “especially men”, to join the cast for the new productions.

We’ll Meet Again is a musical tribute to the armed forces and a nod to the British comedy, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, and it has been organised to coincide with Remembrance Sunday. The show will be held at the St Andrew’s church hall on Saturday 9 November, and the group is also offering the performance to any charitable organisations who would like to present it. Likewise, it is also offering its Victorian Christmas show, a celebration of Christmas carols and music hall favourites, which will be available from 24 November.

Spokesperson, John Windsor, said, “We are still very active and we are willing to perform our new shows for any charitable organisations. We now have a new director, and we are going from strength to strength, apart from not having enough new members.”

The fundraising show group was formed in 2014 and has since performed many concerts along the Costa del Sol and during this time they have raised over 50,000 euros for various charities.

Those wishing to join the group, or book one of the shows, can do so on johnhwinsor65@gmail

