Plan to build 142 homes next to former horse racing course on Costa del Sol is on track

A new residential development is to be built next to the abandoned horse racing track on the Costa del Sol and just 800 metres from the new Gran Parque de Mijas park, which is now in its final finishing phase before being officially opened.

The 142 two- and three-bedroom flats will be located in a development called Balance Nova. Estate groups Insur and Inmoglaciar are in charge of the construction.

Under the Balance brand, the project replicates the typology of other homes in the area. The total investment for this project is 43 million euros. The construction process, which is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, will involve approximately 430 jobs.

Although work has not begun yet, the homes are already being sold off-plan. They have generated great international interest just in the first few days of the launch.

Both companies have indicated "their firm commitment to the coast of Malaga and, in particular, to Mijas". In a little more than a year, together, they have promoted three projects in the area: Savia, Balance and now Balance Nova. Their activity has consolidated their "position in the dynamic market of the Costa del Sol".

The new development will have communal areas such as a swimming pool, a gym, a spa area, a social club and a co-working space. The developers have highlighted the development's excellent location, as it is only ten minutes from the beach and 20 minutes from Malaga Airport.

For Insur, this new development makes the Costa del Sol "a key strategic location for its consolidation and growth, with a total of 1,000 homes planned for this year in eastern Andalucía, of which more than 900 are located on the Costa del Sol".