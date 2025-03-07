Mijas locals up in arms over 'unfair' 300-euro parking penalties issued during carnival

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:40 Compartir

The carnival celebrations in Las Lagunas de Mijas have resulted in a backlash after many residents of this area were fined by the Local Police for not removing their vehicles in time from the streets where the carnival parade was scheduled to pass. The residents claim that although a few days before the parade the town hall put up signs asking for the removal of cars, "they did not specify the reason," which was compounded by the amber alert for bad weather and the long bank holiday weekend.

“The day the posters were put up, there was a heavy downpour and, as advised, many people didn’t leave their homes. This coincided with a public holiday and some people stayed at home while others were away,” explained the president of the María Zambrano neighbourhood association, Charini Cortés.

All those who did not remove their cars from the marked areas found that the municipal tow truck had taken charge of their removal - a service that will be charged to those residents, along with a fine. In total, each vehicle owner will have to pay around 300 euros.

"On other occasions, when this has happened, the cars have been towed to a nearby lot and there have been no major consequences, but now we are talking about very high fines in a neighbourhood of humble, hard-working people," said the president.

Cortés, who from the very beginning has defended these arguments before the council and asked for the fine to be withdrawn, added, "We understand that we have to pay for the tow truck, but we ask that at least the fine be withdrawn.”

In view of this situation, Ciudadanos Mijas criticised the "lack of foresight" of the local government, which led to "an unfair situation for many residents". A situation which, in their opinion, was caused "by improvisation and lack of planning”. They said that the parking prohibition signs "were put up late and in insufficient number, causing confusion".

Ciudadanos Mijas spokesperson José Carlos Martín demanded the immediate cancellation of the fines and the tow truck fees, as well as a commitment "to guarantee correct signposting and prior warning at future events".

The town hall, on the other hand, maintained that the signage "was put up properly and on time", although they noted that "since some residents are claiming they didn’t move their cars due to the orange weather warning for rain, any appeals they submit in this regard will be taken into consideration to avoid the imposition of fines".

The council said, "It is important that they officially present these appeals, as this is the way to be able to deal with neighbourhood complaints."