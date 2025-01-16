Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the Feria de los Países. SUR
This is the date the international fair of the countries in Fuengirola will be held this year
What to do

This is the date the international fair of the countries in Fuengirola will be held this year

A total of 33 nations will take part in the festivities and there will be new features compared to last year, with the aim of making the popular event more accessible

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 20:12

The Fuengirola international fair of the countries (La Feria Internacional de los Países), which each year attracts thousands of visitors on each of its days, now has a confirmed date for this year's event. It will take place from 30 April to 4 May. The town will host this well-established event, now in its 29th year, which will feature the presence of 33 nations on the fairground.

In this sense, this year "historic countries" such as Argentina, Belgium, Uruguay, Morocco and Spain will once again be present at the fair, and six new nations will be joining the event: The Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Costa Rica and Chile.

In total the following 33 countries will be represented: Dominican Republic, Brazil, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Hawaii, Spain, Romania, Cuba, Paraguay, Australia, Bolivia, Chile, Holland, Ukraine, Senegal, Peru, United States, Turkey, Colombia, Germany, Costa Rica, Argentina, Venezuela, Portugal, Poland, Finland, Jamaica, Morocco, Mexico, Belgium, Uruguay and Italy.

Tourism councillor José Luis Ponce said that this year there will be a "leap in quality" in the event with improvements in the decoration of the 'casetas' and more performances. It will also include better use of the side streets, which this year will have more life than in past years, with the aim of decongesting the main street, which "will make the fair much more friendly, accessible and easier to enjoy".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction celebrates 66 years
  2. 2 Malaga village to be on show at London's Tate Modern
  3. 3 Kaiser Chiefs confirm Costa del Sol summer music festival
  4. 4 Gibraltar steps up fight against international crime
  5. 5 Record numbers for the Malaga Half Marathon as entries sell out early
  6. 6 Post office service returns to popular inland Malaga town
  7. 7 Mercato della Fontanella: a celebration of the quality and diversity of Italian cuisine
  8. 8 Security beefed up to prevent vandalism at Alhaurín mirador lift
  9. 9 Costa del Sol amateur choir raises essential funds for local causes during 'popular' 2024 concerts
  10. 10 La Cala de Mijas Lions opens registration for stalls at its 'memory day' market

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Lorena Cádiz. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish This is the date the international fair of the countries in Fuengirola will be held this year