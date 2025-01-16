This is the date the international fair of the countries in Fuengirola will be held this year

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 16 January 2025, 20:12 Compartir

The Fuengirola international fair of the countries (La Feria Internacional de los Países), which each year attracts thousands of visitors on each of its days, now has a confirmed date for this year's event. It will take place from 30 April to 4 May. The town will host this well-established event, now in its 29th year, which will feature the presence of 33 nations on the fairground.

In this sense, this year "historic countries" such as Argentina, Belgium, Uruguay, Morocco and Spain will once again be present at the fair, and six new nations will be joining the event: The Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Costa Rica and Chile.

In total the following 33 countries will be represented: Dominican Republic, Brazil, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Hawaii, Spain, Romania, Cuba, Paraguay, Australia, Bolivia, Chile, Holland, Ukraine, Senegal, Peru, United States, Turkey, Colombia, Germany, Costa Rica, Argentina, Venezuela, Portugal, Poland, Finland, Jamaica, Morocco, Mexico, Belgium, Uruguay and Italy.

Tourism councillor José Luis Ponce said that this year there will be a "leap in quality" in the event with improvements in the decoration of the 'casetas' and more performances. It will also include better use of the side streets, which this year will have more life than in past years, with the aim of decongesting the main street, which "will make the fair much more friendly, accessible and easier to enjoy".